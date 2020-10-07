Amarillo police department experiencing a short of applicants, causing difficulties for response calls

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With fewer people wanting to be police officers lately, it has been difficult for the current officers to respond to calls more efficiently.
The portrait for the 95th graduating class for Amarillo’s Police Academy is set to be hung up on the wall.
The class had 23 members graduate and it could have been a bit bigger if more people applied.
Over the past two years, the Amarillo Police Department has seen a 100 to 200 decline in applicants.
“It seems over the past few years, the applications coming in to be police officers has really gone down. You know it’s really hard to say why that is, but a lot of it probably has to do with what’s happening around the country,” said Jeb Hilton, the public information officer at the Amarillo Police Department.
The decrease in applicants has led to the decrease of people graduating the academy.
With less staff joining the department, it’s been a little more difficult to get to every call right away.
“We have a shortage in patrol officers and that causes our priorities to change a little bit, obviously were going to respond to the emergency calls first, but it may cause a delay in non-emergency calls,” said Martin Birkenfeld, chief of police at the Amarillo Police Department.
Birkenfeld says examples of these non-emergency calls are where the suspect isn’t there anymore or a delayed report.
He says it’s also difficult to provide neighborhood policing when they always on the run.
It forces the department to take officers away from the original duties.
“There are a few specialized units out there that have lost people due to us having to make sure we have enough patrolling out there,” said Hilton.
Hilton says when patrol officers are shifted to a major crime, they have about three to four fewer than normal.
The department is reaching out to people on social media a bit more to increase applicants for future academies.
