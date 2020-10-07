Amarillo COVID-19 report for Oct. 7 shows 162 new cases, 80 recoveries, 1 death

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By Kaitlin Johnson | October 7, 2020 at 1:18 PM CDT - Updated October 7 at 1:18 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 2,542 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Today’s report shows 162 new cases, 80 recoveries and an additional death.

The report shows an additional death in Potter County.

There are now 6,353 confirmed cases in Potter County and 3,404 in Randall County.

7,091 people have recovered and 124 have died.

There are 79 pending tests.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 15.77 percent.

Amarillo Update 10/7
Amarillo Update 10/7 (Source: Amarillo Public Health)

There are 14,512 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 18

Castro County: 249

Childress County: 66

Collingsworth County: 18

Cottle County: 25

Dallam County: 296

Deaf Smith County: 1,124

Donley County: 59

Gray County: 345

Hall County: 24

Hansford County: 111

Hartley County: 168

Hemphill County: 73

Hutchinson County: 192

Lipscomb County: 32

Moore County: 1,151

Motley County: 7

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 415

Potter County: 6,353

Randall County: 3,404

Roberts County: 9

Sherman County: 60

Swisher County: 99

Wheeler County: 48

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 11,017 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 226

Cottle County: 19

Childress County: 59

Collingsworth County: 17

Dallam County: 253

Deaf Smith County: 1,023

Donley County: 53

Gray County: 290

Hall County: 15

Hartley County: 139

Hansford County: 100

Hemphill County: 60

Hutchinson County: 146

Lipscomb County: 25

Motley County: 7

Moore County: 1,100

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 38

Potter County: 4,477

Randall County: 2,614

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 53

Swisher County: 90

Wheeler County: 48

There have also been 219 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 5

Deaf Smith County: 22

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 9

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 4

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 4

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 19

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 76

Randall County: 48

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,684 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 62

Cimarron County: 27

Texas County: 1,595

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been ten COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 10

There are 1,308 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 904

Quay County: 76

Roosevelt County: 296

Union County: 32

There have been 13 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 5

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 4

Union County: 2

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.