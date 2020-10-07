Amarillo bars re-opening depend on COVID-19 hospitalization rates

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Abbott announced today that Texas bars can open next Wednesday, October 14th.
However, that is only if COVID-19 hospitalization rates in the region remain below 15 percent.
Currently, the hospitalization rate in the Amarillo region is at 15.77 percent, and if it stays this way for seven days straight, local bars will not be able to re-open.
If a region has a COVID-19 hospitalization rate below 15 percent, it does not automatically mean bars can re-open.
According to Abbott, the decision is up to the county judge on whether to opt in with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.
NewsChannel10 reached out to both Randall and Potter county judges, but neither wanted to comment due to the protocols just coming out.
Bar owners on the other had much to say about the struggles they’ve faced during this pandemic.
“It’s been difficult I think for all bar owners all over the state of Texas. Yeah, it’s been quite difficult. This has hit our industry quite hard,” said Ronnie Nanos, co-owner of R&R bar.
Claudia is a bar owner and it has been closed for nearly six months now. She had to find another job just to keep up with the bills of the bar.
“You still have rent, you still have utilities, you still have to pay taxes. Your licenses are coming up. It was really hard to not be so stressed out about what are we going to do for rent,” said Claudia Loman, owner of GG’s Cocos Locos.
R&R has done what several other bar owners have done in Texas and has been serving food in order to stay open and not be labeled a 51 percent bar.
“We did add the food and beverage licensing and we have been open now for two weeks today actually. It is jumping through hoops and what not. We did that so we could open and have income for our existing employees, we did have to hire new help and it’s been an adjustment,” said Nanos.
Regardless if bar owners opened before today or not, there is much excitement over the possibility of all bars reopening to some capacity.
“We’re actually really looking forward to opening up within the next two weeks and start getting some income and start to get that bar going again,” said Loman.
“Right now, we are going to stay where we are at, just to maintain that we can stay open. We just want to make sure; we’ve been shut down twice, I don’t want to be shut down again,” said Nanos.
More information on health protocols can be found on the Governor’s website.
