AISD Wrap Up

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -
Amarillo: The Sandies starting quarterback Will Maynard and starting running back Jake Maynard were both injured in last week’s game against Midland. Now the Sandies are getting ready to face Randall in the “Battle of Bell Street” with backup quarterback Brock Wade.
Coach Dunnam expressed that he was impressed with the Maynard brothers' attitude on the sidelines as well as Wade’s preparation in practice.
“Brock goes to practice every single day as a backup quarterback thinking he’s either going to get mop-up duty or if a kid gets hurt,” said Dunnam. “I wanna commend Brock for the way he prepared.”
Heading into the “Battle of Bell Street” coach Dunnam has his eyes on Randall’s defense.
“They play aggressive, they fly around and give a tremendous amount of effort," said Dunnam. “In my opinion that’s how you play defense.”
Tascosa: The Rebels are preparing for another tough opponent in Odessa-Permian at Buffalo Stadium this Friday. Head coach Ken Plunk believes that having a challenging non-district schedule will help the Rebels as the season progresses.
“If you don’t play competitive in non-district there could be a lot of things you’re not doing well, that you don’t even know you’re not doing well,” said Plunk. “If you play really good people, we’re going to know what we’re not doing well.”
Caprock: The Longhorns are 1-1 after defeating Randall 18-17 at Happy State Bank Stadium last week. Coming off the win, the Longhorns are preparing to face the Dumas Demons at home at Dick Bivens Stadium.
Head coach Dan Sherwood explained that he views Dumas as a similar competition to Randall.
“It’s very similar to our analysis of Randall last week,” said Sherwood. “Fundamentally sound, they’re fast, they’re physical, they don’t beat themselves.”
Practice this week has emphasized the importance of correcting mistakes that were made last week.
“We have to continue to build on what we’ve done,” said Sherwood. “It’s going to be really good for us to play our second top-five opponent in the state of Texas in three weeks, so the kids are up for the challenge.”
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.