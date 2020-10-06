River Road Middle School theatre students don’t talk for 24 hours

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today students at River Road Middle school are participating in a 24 hour of silence project.
Now students are finding a creative way to communicate visually, like using facial expressions, their body language and pictures.
They have until 11:59 tonight to not speak a word or else they will lose points for this assignment.
The teacher that created the project explained the reason for the assignment.
“So, the goal is to make them realize that so much of the way we communicate to people has nothing to do with the words we say. I always introduce this unit by showing them a study that says that only 7 percent of all of our meaning comes from the words we say. And that’s why you know so much gets lost in translation when we’re talking about like text or email or whatever. Like you lose a lot of meaning when you only communicate that way,” said Jacob Landrum, theatre director at River Road Middle school.
It only makes it more challenging with masks.
“I’m mostly using my eyebrows or hand gestures,” said Hector Rangel, 8th grade theatre student at River Road Middle School.
“Mostly my hands. Sometimes just like facial expressions and lowering and raising my eyebrows a lot,” said Jessa Fry, 8th grade theatre student at River Road Middle School.
The teacher is relying on the parents at home to send a report on their students who are continuing the project until 11:59 p.m.
There are advantages and disadvantages for this assignment to the students learning online since they have fewer people to talk to, but do not need to wear a mask.
“I mean in a way they have an advantage anyway because they’re at home. They just don’t have nearly as many opportunities to talk to other people here, or to talk to people at home as they do here. You know here, they’ve got hundreds of other people they could be talking to at any time,” said Mr. Landrum.
“We’re more face to face than most of the online people because they just do work on Chromebooks and then do google meets. But it is somewhat harder for them since they don’t have to wear a mask I guess,” said Fry.
Students are still allowed to ask questions and communicate about important topics with their teachers, parents and other adults.
This also does not excuse them from other written class assignments.
“What I’m hoping that they learn is a skill we try to push here at River Road and that’s active listening. You know, that’s listening not for your next response, but listening to hear what the other person genuinely has to say,” said Mr. Landrum.
These students will be wrapping up the nonverbal communication unit today, making this their final assignment for the chapter.
