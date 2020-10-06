River Road Middle School theatre students don’t talk for 24 hours

“So, the goal is to make them realize that so much of the way we communicate to people has nothing to do with the words we say. I always introduce this unit by showing them a study that says that only 7 percent of all of our meaning comes from the words we say. And that’s why you know so much gets lost in translation when we’re talking about like text or email or whatever. Like you lose a lot of meaning when you only communicate that way,” said Jacob Landrum, theatre director at River Road Middle school.