Regal cinemas suspends operations, UA Amarillo Star IMAX & RPX movie theater to be impacted

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Regal cinemas announced in a tweet Monday afternoon that the company will suspend operations of all theaters, including the UA Amarillo Star IMAX & RPX, starting this Thursday.
The company is owned by Cineworld, the largest movie theater chain in Britain and the second largest in the world.
Cineworld CEO Mooky Greidinger told Variety, “We are bleeding much bigger amounts when we are open than when we are closed. We are like a grocery shop with no food.”
This decision follows the postponement of many top-tier movies.
Recently, the James Bond movie No Time to Die was somewhat unexpectedly delayed to April 2021.
This will affect approximately 45,000 employees.
