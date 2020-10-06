Quick Quack Car Wash selling community guides to benefit food bank

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Quick Quack Car Wash is selling community guides filled with coupons to support the High Plains Food Bank.
The company also hopes the guides, which contain coupons for various local businesses, will help support business owners in Amarillo.
“We realize many businesses were affected by this pandemic,” said Amaris Garcia, area marketing team leader. “This community guide will not only help our partners, but it will also help raise money for our selected nonprofit as we will donate 100 percent of the proceeds to High Plains Food Bank so they can continue feeding families during this time of need.”
The guide will include coupons for area businesses such as Palace Coffee, BurgerFi, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Crunch Fitness, Wingstop, Sonic and more.
Guides may be purchased for $5 at any Quick Quack Car Wash location.
