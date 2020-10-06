Panhandle Down Sydrome Guild cancels Buddy Walk, plans to host scavenger hunt as substitute

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild has created a new event to replace their Buddy Walk this year.
The annual Buddy Walk was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, so the organization created The Amazing Buddy Race to serve as a substitute.
Organizers say the event will be a city-wide scavenger competition with a “social media twist.”
Participants will have the chance to win cash prizes and gifts for traveling to select locations in Amarillo and Canyon. Bonus chances to win will be earned by promoting accomplishments via social media during the competition.
The Amazing Buddy Race begins at 10:00 a.m. at the parking lot of the Colonies Church of Christ on Saturday, October 17.
You can register for the event online here.
