4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Pampa, now at 46 active cases

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 46 active COVID-19 cases in Gray County.
The Texas Department of State Health Services notified Gray County and the City of Pampa today about four new positive cases.
This brings the total cases to 345 in the county.
290 people have recovered and nine have died.
There are 14,350 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 18
Castro County: 249
Childress County: 66
Collingsworth County: 18
Cottle County: 25
Dallam County: 296
Deaf Smith County: 1,124
Donley County: 59
Gray County: 345
Hall County: 24
Hansford County: 111
Hartley County: 168
Hemphill County: 73
Hutchinson County: 192
Lipscomb County: 32
Moore County: 1,151
Motley County: 7
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 415
Potter County: 6,260
Randall County: 3,335
Roberts County: 9
Sherman County: 60
Swisher County: 99
Wheeler County: 48
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 10,937 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 11
Briscoe County: 11
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 226
Cottle County: 19
Childress County: 59
Collingsworth County: 17
Dallam County: 253
Deaf Smith County: 1,023
Donley County: 53
Gray County: 290
Hall County: 15
Hartley County: 139
Hansford County: 100
Hemphill County: 60
Hutchinson County: 146
Lipscomb County: 25
Motley County: 7
Moore County: 1,100
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 38
Potter County: 4,441
Randall County: 2,570
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 53
Swisher County: 90
Wheeler County: 48
There have also been 218 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 5
Deaf Smith County: 22
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 9
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 4
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 4
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 19
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 75
Randall County: 48
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,684 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 62
Cimarron County: 27
Texas County: 1,595
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been ten COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 10
There are 1,293 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 893
Quay County: 76
Roosevelt County: 292
Union County: 32
There have been 13 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 5
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 4
Union County: 2
