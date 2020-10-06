17 new COVID-19 cases in Dallam and Hartley counties

By Tamlyn Cochran | October 6, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT - Updated October 6 at 3:16 PM

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are 17 new COVID-19 cases in Dallam and Hartley counties.

Today’s report from the Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District shows six new cases in Dallam County.

The report also shows 11 new cases in Hartley County.

There are 296 cases in Dallam County, with 253 recoveries and five deaths. That leaves 38 active cases in Dallam County.

There are 168 cases in Hartley County, with 139 recoveries and four deaths. That leaves 25 active cases in Hartley County.

There are now a combined 63 active cases in the counties and 464 total combined positive cases.

Posted by Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

There are 14,346 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 18

Castro County: 249

Childress County: 66

Collingsworth County: 18

Cottle County: 25

Dallam County: 296

Deaf Smith County: 1,124

Donley County: 59

Gray County: 341

Hall County: 24

Hansford County: 111

Hartley County: 168

Hemphill County: 73

Hutchinson County: 192

Lipscomb County: 32

Moore County: 1,151

Motley County: 7

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 415

Potter County: 6,260

Randall County: 3,335

Roberts County: 9

Sherman County: 60

Swisher County: 99

Wheeler County: 48

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 10,937 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 226

Cottle County: 19

Childress County: 59

Collingsworth County: 17

Dallam County: 253

Deaf Smith County: 1,023

Donley County: 53

Gray County: 290

Hall County: 15

Hartley County: 139

Hansford County: 100

Hemphill County: 60

Hutchinson County: 146

Lipscomb County: 25

Motley County: 7

Moore County: 1,100

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 38

Potter County: 4,441

Randall County: 2,570

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 53

Swisher County: 90

Wheeler County: 48

There have also been 218 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 5

Deaf Smith County: 22

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 9

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 4

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 4

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 19

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 75

Randall County: 48

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,684 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 62

Cimarron County: 27

Texas County: 1,595

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been ten COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 10

There are 1,293 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 893

Quay County: 76

Roosevelt County: 292

Union County: 32

There have been 13 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 5

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 4

Union County: 2

