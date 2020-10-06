'It’s time to retire and enjoy life’: Amarillo store George’s Shoes closing after 32 years

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you have ever been shoe shopping in Amarillo, you have probably walked through the door of George’s Shoes.
It’s owner, George Maalouf opened the store in 1988, and since then George’s Shoes has been assisting generations of customers with its wide variety of custom-made women’s shoes.
“We make adjustments,” said Maalouf. “To fit the size of their foot, hammer toes, etc.”
Two days ago the store announced through Facebook that it will have a retirement sale, a decision that seemed like a natural next step.
“When you get old your body tells you something and your mind tells you something else,” said Maalouf. “I reached age 75 and it’s time to retire and enjoy life. I wanna travel and see my kids and my family, they are scattered all over the world.”
George Maalouf has been considered one of the faces of footwear in Amarillo since 1973, when he used to work at Golbert’s.
Since then, his attention to detail and customer service has not only helped him build a loyal clientele but also win the hearts of many.
“I just want George to know how much he means to me and how much i’ll miss this store," said Danielle Pigott, employee at George’s Shoes.
“It’s just going to mean a lot,” said Brenda Crowley, customer of George’s Shoes for more than 20 years. "He’s meant a lot to us being here and we’re gonna miss him.
While some are sad that their go-to store is saying goodbye, they believe it’s time for George to put on his best pair of shoes and explore the world with his family.
“He’s been here every working day,” said Parker Moon, employee at George’s Shoes. “Working here, open and close since he started. I know this is a big shift for him, I hope he can transition into that and enjoy his retirement, for sure.”
George hopes to close out the store before the end of the year or when he runs out of shoes.
