Traffic on US 60 near Canadian diverted due to overturned tanker leaking hazardous material

CANADIAN, Texas (KFDA) - Traffic on Highway 60 is diverted south of Canadian due to an overturned tanker leaking hazardous material.
According to DPS, a tanker overturned near Canadian this afternoon.
The vehicle is leaking natural gas condensate, which is considered hazardous.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
U.S. 60 was shut down both directions about four miles west of U.S. 83.
We will provide updates as they become available.
