Follett ISD implements face mask policy for grades 3-12, staff members

FOLLETT, Texas (KFDA) - Follett ISD will now require face masks for students and staff members during the school day.
According to a letter from Superintendent Jamie Copley, students in grades three through 12 and staff members are required to wear masks during the school ay
The policy begins Wednesday, Oct. 7.
The district says it believes this is the best measure to keep students and staff safe and healthy with the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the area and community.
The district will provide masks for each staff member and student if needed.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.