Criminal Complaint: Man found transporting $1 million worth of meth on I-40

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man was arrested after he was found with 20 vacuum-sealed bags containing methamphetamine in his vehicle Saturday.
According to a criminal complaint, a DPS Trooper observed a vehicle traveling about 2:08 am in the left lane of Interstate 40 in Oldham County.
The vehicle, which had California registration, was stopped by the trooper for traveling in the left lane without passing a vehicle.
The driver claimed he was traveling to Oklahoma City and the trooper asked to see his luggage.
Upon inspection of the driver’s second suitcase, the trooper saw a black trash bag containing 20 clear vacuum-sealed bags of a white crystal like substance. The substance was later determined to be 22.4 pounds of methamphetamine.
DPS identified the driver as Angel Hannael Llorente Torres.
Torres was arrested for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to the complaint.
According to street value estimates, the drugs were worth about $1 million.
