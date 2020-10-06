‘An Old-Fashioned Christmas’: Center City’s Electric Light Parade set for December

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Center City Electric Light Parade will welcome the holiday season with a reverse parade at Downtown Amarillo.
Starting on Friday, Dec. 4, at 6:00 p.m. the parade will be very different with a theme for the 2020 “An Old- Fashioned Christmas” parade.
The parade will be a reverse parade where the floats stay parked and parade guests drive through the parade route. There will be no pedestrian traffic for safety reasons.
“With the reverse parade, we can socially distance, guests can stay warm in their cars much like driving to see Christmas lights, except they will s=be seeing floats," said Beth Duke, executive director of Center City. “With the pandemic, we knew we had to make some changes, but we didn’t want to cancel Christmas activities.”
With the drive-through reverse parade, Center City hopes that more people can enjoy the parade.
They are hoping that nursing homes, group homes and churches bring their vans to drive through the route.
The planned route will start at 14th Avenue and Tyler Street and go north to Seventh Avenue.
Then it will turn west on Seventh Avenue and then go south on Harrison Street back to 14th Avenue.
Floats will be parking along Tyler and Harrison streets in the east lane, so cars can drive in a single lane on the street.
Xcel Energy is the title sponsor for the parade. Golden Spread Electric Cooperative is the prize sponsor.
For this special parade, Santa Claus will be at the Bivins Mansion at 1000 S. Polk St. from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for photographs.
Families can bring their cameras and take pictures with Santa from a safe distance.
To apply for the parade, send an e-mail to info@centercity.org
All applications for the parade will be online.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.