Amarillo unemployment rates decline, but not enough to get city back to pre-COVID-19 rates

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - People around Amarillo felt the effect of COVID-19, especially around April when unemployment was at a peak nine percent. Now with businesses re-opening or going to regular hours, that unemployment rate currently sits at 4.4 percent.
Bars that have turned into restaurants are part of the statistic of businesses who have been able to bring their employees back.
Two of those employees are Michelle and Claudette, who just returned to work after only working three weeks out of the past six months, for them unemployment has been really tough.
"Unfortunately for us because of our profession, they do not let you count your tips as part of your income, and we live off of tips,” said Michelle Elliott, bartender at Buckles Lounge
They say the unemployment they were receiving did not help pay all the bills or even their full rent payment.
For Claudette having to provide more meals for her kids because schools were closed made the situation even more difficult.
A lot of the people currently unemployed belong to the leisure, hospitality, and bar industry. The current 4.4 unemployment percentage, although better than April, is still higher than the average two and three percent reported in previous years.
The Managing Director of Planning and Development for the City of Amarillo hopes the opening of businesses will help that figure continue to decrease.
“I think we can still see it continue to go down a little bit, depending on the governors orders if they do open up bars for example or if they are allowed to increase occupancy to 100 percent, 90 percent,” said Andrew Freeman, managing director of planning and development services for the city of Amarillo “That will allow more business opportunities, so folks will look to hire more employees to make up for past losses if business increases. I think we still have room to see that number come down.”
Freeman also points out that although some industries are down, others such as construction are up.
However, for people like Michelle and Claudette, changing professions is just not that easy.
“I have job anxiety thinking we are going to get shutdown again," said Claudette Rubino, bartender at Buckles Lounge.
“Are we unemployed again?” said Elliott
