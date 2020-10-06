Amarillo unemployment rates decline, but not enough to get city back to pre-COVID-19 rates

“I think we can still see it continue to go down a little bit, depending on the governors orders if they do open up bars for example or if they are allowed to increase occupancy to 100 percent, 90 percent,” said Andrew Freeman, managing director of planning and development services for the city of Amarillo “That will allow more business opportunities, so folks will look to hire more employees to make up for past losses if business increases. I think we still have room to see that number come down.”