Amarillo participates in National Night Out differently during pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - National Night Out looked a little different in Amarillo this year with COVID-19 precautions, but police officers wanted to send the same message.
Ten locations throughout the city hosted the event.
The Chief of the Amarillo Police Department says there are two beneficial parts of officers attending one of these.
He says it allows them to get to know the community more and learn about problems that the department needs to work on.
“I love being at these events you know. Everybody is so nice. Amarillo is a great community anyway, very supportive of law enforcement, but I think it’s very important to have law enforcement out here just so we kind of know what’s going on and that’s important,” said Martin Birkenfeld, chief of police for the Amarillo Police Department.
Birkenfeld has been to the event every year since it started in 2016.
He believes it is important to continue community policing after this event as well.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.