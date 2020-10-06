Amarillo hospitalization crosses 15% threshold, possible decrease of business capacity

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Health Officials said today the region’s rate of hospitalizations for COVID-19 has crossed the state-mandated threshold of 15 percent.
Public Health Director Casie Stoughton told city council members that if the number averages above 15 percent for seven consecutive days business capacity could be reduced to 50 percent.
That number reflects hospitalizations in the Panhandle except for Castro County.
The rate in Potter and Randall counties is lower at almost 12 percent.
Councilman Eddie Sauer pointed to regional hospitals as having more cases to push the average and described the effort to lower them everywhere as a stress test.
