2020 Amarillo Farm & Ranch Show canceled due to pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 2020 Amarillo Farm & Ranch Show is canceled due to the ongoing pandemic.
The American Farm Bureau Federation, the producers of the Amarillo Farm & Ranch Show, announced the cancellation today.
“We announce this decision with great disappointment but the well-being of our exhibitors, attendees, staff, volunteers and their families is our first priority,” AFBF President Zippy Duvall. “We remain committed to providing educational content online this year and to holding an in-person event in 2021.”
The show, originally scheduled for December 1-3 in Amarillo, has served farmers and the agriculture community for over 35 years.
Aspects of the show will be made available virtually to help all farmers and ranchers learn about new technology and farming techniques as well as the opportunity to maintain their Continuing Education Credits.
Virtual programming will include the Panhandle Farm and Ranch Management Symposium from Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and Cotton U.
The 2021 Amarillo Farm & Ranch Show is scheduled for Nov. 30 through Dec. 2.
You can learn about the virtual opportunities this year here.
