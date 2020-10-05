WTAMU buildings lit up in blue for World Teachers’ Day

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Blue lights will shine on West Texas A&M University buildings today in recognition of World Teachers' Day.
WTAMU is one of the 11 universities in the A&M System that will illuminate a total of 27 iconic buildings and landmarks.
“We want to celebrate World Teachers' Day in a big way all across Texas this year," said Elaine Mendoza, Chairman of the Texas A&M System Board of Regents. “2020 has taught us all to better appreciate the importance of those who choose to spend their lives teaching others.”
World Teachers' Day provides the occasion to celebrate the teaching profession worldwide, take stock of achievements and draw attention to the voices of teachers who are at the heart of the efforts to attain the global education target of leaving no one behind.
“We teach Texas, and we are proud of it,” said Mendoza. “The Texas A&M University System is proud to graduate more fully-certified teachers than any public university system in TExas.”
“From Day One, our teacher candidates are working with students and getting the tools they need so they are ready for the classroom,” said Chancellor John Sharp. “We give them the tools they need to make the world a better place, one child at a time.”
WTAMU President Dr. Walter Wendler said the university was founded to educate teachers.
“From our very beginnings 110 years ago, preparing teachers has been one of our key missions,” said Dr. Wendler. “Carrying that mission forward is a key component of our long-term plan, ‘WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World’, and helps us continue to diligently address the needs of the people, communities, institutions and enterprises of the Texas Panhandle.”
The buildings and landmarks to be illuminated in blue are:
- The Performing Arts Center, the three fountains in Garvin Lake, Talbot Hall and Memorial Stadium at Texas A&M University-Commerce;
- The Jack K. Williams Administration Building, the Harrington Education Center, Albritton Bell Tower and the dome of the Academic Building at Texas A&M University;
- Trailblazer Tower, the Vergara Planetarium and the front of Killam Library at Texas A&M International University;
- College Hall and the javelina statues at Texas A&M University-Kingsville;
- The Building for Academic and Student Success at Texas A&M University-Texarkana;
- The Momentum Wave at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi;
- The tower of Founders Hall at Texas A&M University-Central Texas;
- The Clock Tower in the Central Quad area at the Texas A&M Galveston campus;
- The Original Texans sculpture by artist Doug Scott of New Mexico in the Charles K and Barbara Kerr Vaughn Pedestrian Mall at West Texas A&M University, the Hayward Spirit Tower and The Eternal Flame monument in Victory Circle;
- The Smokestack at Tarleton State University;
- The Wilhelmina Delco Building and John B. Coleman Library at Prairie View A&M University
- The Torre de Esperanza, the fountain at the intersection of University and Jaguar Way and the Central Academic Building at Texas A&M University-San Antonio;
- And the entrance to The Texas A&M University System’s RELLIS Campus in Bryan
