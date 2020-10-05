WT Volleyball cancels matches due to positive COVID-19 tests

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - After several positive cases of COVID-19, West Texas A&M University athletics announced in a news release that several volleyball matches scheduled for the next couple of weeks have been cancelled.
The cancelled matches were supposed to take place on Oct. 10 and Oct. 17, as WT Athletics plans on conducting more tests of its student-athletes, coaches and support personnel.
The Lady Buffs were scheduled to play Frank Phillips College and Wayland Baptist University this weekend at home, and travel to Abilene Christian on Oct. 17. Second year Head Coach Kendra Potts will attempt to reschedule the matches, according to the release.
The Lady Buffs went 22-7 last year with a 14-4 conference record, but ended the year on a two-game losing streak. They were 10-3 at home and 10-1 on the road.
