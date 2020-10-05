Sunny Week Ahead

Yet again, that pesky high pressure system off to our west will be keeping us dry, sunny and warm this week. We’ll see slightly breezy conditions as we kick off the morning, with winds getting out of the north upwards of 25 mph at times, this will also cause our dew points to plummet, drying us out. Expect this trend to continue throughout the week, as we’ll continue to warm, getting into potentially record breaking heat later this week. It’s still too early to get excited yet, but there could be a potential shakeup in the forecast early next week.