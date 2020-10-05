Salvation Army of Amarillo beginning Red Kettle Campaign by selling paper kettles

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army of Amarillo is beginning the Red Kettle Campaign early this year by selling paper kettles.
Three restaurants will sell the paper kettles in October and November for the Salvation Army as they gear up for the holiday season.
The paper kettles will be an introduction to the Red Kettle Campaign that happens every year before Christmas.
“I am excited to offer our neighbors an alternative way to support the work of The Salvation Army,” said Officer Major Ernie Hull. “Our paper kettles will be available at a number of restaurants around the city, and offer a touchless way to donate. Your support helps The Salvation Army to provide for the needs of the less fortunate of our community. You can help turn frowns upside down.”
The month of October will feature Bubba’s 33, Torchy’s Tacos and the downtown location of Joe’s Taco selling kettles.
In November, the kettles will be available at Walk-on’s, Teddy Jack’s and Logan’s Roadhouse.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.