Potter County becomes one of first areas in nation to host bail reform study

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County is one of the first counties throughout the United States doing active testing on bail reform at their jail.
The Public Policy Research Institute at Texas A&M is four weeks into its year-long study at the Potter County Detention Center.
The primary investigator of the study says if it is successful, it could possibly change the way bail is given out by judges as we know it.
“Potter County is one of two counties in Texas which will be at the forefront of you know a robust scientific study on the affects and the causal effects of council at first appearance, and it’s not just within Texas, it’s literally across the nation,” said George Naufal, the primary investigator of the study.
It is a randomized control study that allows inmates in the jail to receive a defense attorney before and during their arraignment.
The attorneys attempt to gain information helps a judge give an appropriate bond.
This is information that could influence the decision of the bond like ties to the community, family, income and job.
A civil rights attorney in Potter County has been fighting for this cause for a while.
“It really makes no sense to require people with most of whom are poor who are caught up in the criminal justice system to have money in order to get out of jail,” said Jeff Blackburn, a civil rights lawyer and founder of the Panhandle Justice Project.
The jail has opened up five attorney council rooms for attorneys to speak to defendants at randomized times throughout the week.
They will also appear during arraignments with them.
24 hours after someone is arrested, they would go to one of these virtual arraignments.
Normally they would take part in a two box zoom interview with themselves and the judge, but there is a third party, and that is the part of the attorney.
Potter County judges agreed to this program not only to help bail reform but to limit jail capacity.
“One of the motivating factors for Mr. Weaver and myself was our knowledge that the sheriff knows things are overcrowded out there, you know, we’ve been working hard trying to keep that down,” said Judge Doug Woodburn, judge of the 108th district court.
