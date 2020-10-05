10 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new recoveries in Dallam and Hartley counties

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are 10 new COVID-19 cases in Dallam and Hartley counties.
Today’s report from the Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District shows six new cases and four new recoveries in Dallam County.
The report also shows four new cases and two new recoveries in Hartley County.
There are 290 cases in Dallam County, with 253 recoveries and five deaths. That leaves 32 active cases in Dallam County.
There are 157 cases in Hartley County, with 139 recoveries and four deaths. That leaves 14 active cases in Hartley County.
There are now a combined 46 active cases in the counties and 447 total combined positive cases.
There are 14,165 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 18
Castro County: 249
Childress County: 66
Collingsworth County: 18
Cottle County: 25
Dallam County: 290
Deaf Smith County: 1,124
Donley County: 59
Gray County: 334
Hall County: 24
Hansford County: 111
Hartley County: 157
Hemphill County: 73
Hutchinson County: 192
Lipscomb County: 32
Moore County: 1,151
Motley County: 7
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 415
Potter County: 6,188
Randall County: 3,250
Roberts County: 9
Sherman County: 60
Swisher County: 99
Wheeler County: 48
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 10,810 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 11
Briscoe County: 11
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 226
Cottle County: 19
Childress County: 59
Collingsworth County: 17
Dallam County: 253
Deaf Smith County: 1,023
Donley County: 53
Gray County: 292
Hall County: 15
Hartley County: 139
Hansford County: 100
Hemphill County: 60
Hutchinson County: 146
Lipscomb County: 25
Motley County: 7
Moore County: 1,100
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 38
Potter County: 4,383
Randall County: 2,504
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 53
Swisher County: 90
Wheeler County: 43
There have also been 214 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 5
Deaf Smith County: 22
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 9
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 4
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 4
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 19
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 75
Randall County: 44
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,684 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 62
Cimarron County: 27
Texas County: 1,595
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been ten COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 10
There are 1,319 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 908
Quay County: 76
Roosevelt County: 304
Union County: 31
There have been 14 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 7
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 4
Union County: 2
