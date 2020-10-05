4 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Deaf Smith County

Deaf Smith County Update (Source: City of Hereford)
By Bailie Myers | October 5, 2020

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Hereford reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County.

At this time, there are 79 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

There has been 1,023 recoveries and 22 deaths.

There are 14,035 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 18

Castro County: 249

Childress County: 66

Collingsworth County: 18

Cottle County: 25

Dallam County: 284

Deaf Smith County: 1,124

Donley County: 59

Gray County: 334

Hall County: 24

Hansford County: 111

Hartley County: 153

Hemphill County: 73

Hutchinson County: 192

Lipscomb County: 32

Moore County: 1,151

Motley County: 7

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 415

Potter County: 6,127

Randall County: 3,193

Roberts County: 9

Sherman County: 60

Swisher County: 99

Wheeler County: 48

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 10,733 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 226

Cottle County: 19

Childress County: 59

Collingsworth County: 17

Dallam County: 249

Deaf Smith County: 1,023

Donley County: 53

Gray County: 292

Hall County: 15

Hartley County: 137

Hansford County: 100

Hemphill County: 60

Hutchinson County: 146

Lipscomb County: 25

Motley County: 7

Moore County: 1,100

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 38

Potter County: 4,346

Randall County: 2,470

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 53

Swisher County: 90

Wheeler County: 43

There have also been 212 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 5

Deaf Smith County: 22

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 9

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 4

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 4

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 19

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 74

Randall County: 43

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,684 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 62

Cimarron County: 27

Texas County: 1,595

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been ten COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 10

There are 1,319 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 908

Quay County: 76

Roosevelt County: 304

Union County: 31

There have been 14 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 7

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 4

Union County: 2

