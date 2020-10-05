4 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Deaf Smith County

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Hereford reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County.
At this time, there are 79 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
There has been 1,023 recoveries and 22 deaths.
There are 14,035 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 18
Castro County: 249
Childress County: 66
Collingsworth County: 18
Cottle County: 25
Dallam County: 284
Deaf Smith County: 1,124
Donley County: 59
Gray County: 334
Hall County: 24
Hansford County: 111
Hartley County: 153
Hemphill County: 73
Hutchinson County: 192
Lipscomb County: 32
Moore County: 1,151
Motley County: 7
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 415
Potter County: 6,127
Randall County: 3,193
Roberts County: 9
Sherman County: 60
Swisher County: 99
Wheeler County: 48
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 10,733 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 11
Briscoe County: 11
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 226
Cottle County: 19
Childress County: 59
Collingsworth County: 17
Dallam County: 249
Deaf Smith County: 1,023
Donley County: 53
Gray County: 292
Hall County: 15
Hartley County: 137
Hansford County: 100
Hemphill County: 60
Hutchinson County: 146
Lipscomb County: 25
Motley County: 7
Moore County: 1,100
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 38
Potter County: 4,346
Randall County: 2,470
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 53
Swisher County: 90
Wheeler County: 43
There have also been 212 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 5
Deaf Smith County: 22
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 9
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 4
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 4
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 19
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 74
Randall County: 43
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,684 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 62
Cimarron County: 27
Texas County: 1,595
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been ten COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 10
There are 1,319 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 908
Quay County: 76
Roosevelt County: 304
Union County: 31
There have been 14 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 7
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 4
Union County: 2
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.