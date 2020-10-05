New in Amarillo: Pet shop, groomer and doggie day care offer new services

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Three Amarillo pet shops and services have opened their doors to care for dogs, cats and birds in the community. With a variety of new services, such as pumpkin spice scented baths and enrichment day care, pet owners have many options for spoiling their furry friends this season.
While Animal House has been around for some time, it’s now under new management and has recently began a new customer service initiative.
Animal House, which is located inside a home in south Amarillo, is being run by two new dog groomers, one of which is has been nominated for Best Dog Groomer in Amarillo.
Along with this change in management, the salon has launched a new customer service initiative. Every customer that comes in is entered into a drawing for special holiday baskets.
“With the basket we wanted to pamper you and your fur babies so we wanted to get you something you both could enjoy,” said Leticia Vandiver, Animal House dog groomer and Best Dog Groomer in Amarillo nominee. “For the fall Halloween basket we did a really soft basket and it’s got pumpkin and leaves on it, an apple cider candle, some Fruitibles [that are] pumpkin and banana flavor, and some squeaky toys.”
Animal House loves the holiday spirit so much they have special scents for your dogs for each season.
For now, you can your dog washed in a pumpkin spice or apple cinnamon scent, which comes with a matching cologne and special doggie bandanna to match.
Above all, Animal House believes their special attention to the dogs is what sets them apart.
“This is a very small place, so its kind of more one on one time. They’re literally right behind me, they can see us they know were here. They’re comfortable, they’re not scared, its more homey," added Vandiver.
If you need your fur baby watched when you head off to work, Central Bark has recently opened its doors and is offering what they call “enrichment” doggie day care.
Central Bark Amarillo believes in offering an emotional experience to dogs as well as a physical one.
Employees teach dogs how to sit, lay down and shake hands.
They also offer group play so the dogs can socialize with one another, nap time and special learning tools to keep their minds busy.
“During their play group time we are working on simple manners, working on gate control, playing games with them… then while they’re up we provide them an enrichment toy to keep their mind busy,” said LeDon Paige, Central Bark owner and operator.
Central Bark’s newest service includes a Canine Cab.
For a small fee the cab will take your beloved pups to and from your home to make your day just a little easier.
“The dogs we have right now in the Canine Cab just love it," said Paige. "They know when we pull up and run out and jump in their little cages to come to daycare.”
Central Bark has many special holiday events coming up for both you and your pooch to enjoy, including their coffee with canines event to be held on Oct. 27.
If you have a feathery friend instead of a furry one, Tumbleweed Aviary has opened its first brick and mortar store after previously only being at flea market and special events.
At Tumbleweed Aviary, bird socialization is their main priority. They believe this specialization is what sets them apart and allows them to raise the best feathery friends.
“That’s the key to having a pet bird, socialization," said Scott Mazzara, owner of Tumbleweed Aviary. “You socialize it, you talk to it, you handle it, you do everything. That’s your new best friend. Without that, you’re going to have a bird that isn’t going to be very nice. So you want to be with that bird as much as you can possibly be.”
Tumbleweed Aviary hand feeds all of the baby birds available for purchase.
The aviary offers a large wide variety of birds, from parakeets, to quakers, and many more.
