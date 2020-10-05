“Los Quiero” or “Love Y’all”: Blank Spaces Murals finishes set of twin murals in the Barrio District

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For years Carrie’s Cakes & Cupcakes Too has helped satisfy more than the sweet cravings of their community.
The family-owned business has also baked and donated to multiple organizations within the Caprock Cluster.
“I grew up here in the Barrio, I went to Caprock High School,” said Fabian Salas, owner of Carrie’s Cakes & Cupcakes Too. “My kids just graduated from there as well. I got a little one and that’s where she’ll be going when it’s time. I just think is really important to give back.”
Due to their commitment with the community, their walls became the canvas for Blank Spaces Murals, student-run art gallery and mural group that invests in the community through vibrant uplifting artwork.
“We thought it was super important to give back to our city and the small businesses that reside here,” said Shawn Kennedy, executive director of Blank Spaces Murals. “Since most of our interns live in the Barrio district, we thought it was really important to give back to good small business, family-owned business.”
Aside from being eye-catching, the murals convey different messages, the “Los Quiero” or “Love Y’all” mural is a tribute to the neighborhood and the area culture, while the “Life is Sweet” mural directly reminds us of that positive attitude.
“It’s refreshing, it’s like a new start,” said Salas. “We’re just ready to get back, kind of some sort of normalcy.”
Blank Spaces Murals is now working on a bigger project, and are also located in the Barrio district.
