League of Women Voters to hold virtual candidates forum

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The League of Women Voters is partnering with Panhandle PBS to host a virtual candidates forum on Tuesday.
The forum will be held via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow.
Linda Vaughn, forum chair, said the event will include 24 local, state and national candidates.
“We are delighted that several candidates for statewide office who would normally not be able to travel to Amarillo will be with us for this forum because of the virtual format,” said Vaughn.
Jill Gibson, chair of the Mass Media, Arts and Communication programs at Amarillo College will serve as moderator.
Candidates in contested races will each present opening statements, followed by questions submitted by the audience. Questions may be sent to the League of Women Voters at amarillolwv@gmail.com ahead of the forum.
The forum will include speakers explaining the three propositions on the ballot for Amarillo: a $275 million bond issue for the Amarillo Civic Center and two proposals pertaining to city council.
Participants include:
Nathan Hecht, Republican
Amy Clark Meachum, Democrat
Marty “MJ” Hegar, Democrat
David B. Collins, Green Party
Kerry Douglas McKennon, Libertarian,
Candidates for chief justice of the Texas Supreme Court
Candidates for U.S. Senator
View the Zoom webinar here. The webinar ID is 830 0223 8813 and the passcode is 176218.
