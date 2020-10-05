Last day to register to vote in November election

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is the last day to register to vote in the November election.
The League of Women Voters is offering last minute help for those registering in Potter County. They will be at the Santa Fe building until 5:00 p.m. this afternoon.
In addition to those looking to register, those who need to update their voter registration must do it today.
Potter County residents may register in person at the Santa Fe Building and Randall County registrants may register at the Randall County Annex.
You can locate registration locations in other counties by checking here.
