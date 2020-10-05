‘It kinda helps us build trust with the community’: Canyon Police purchase new equipment to help keep their community safe

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Canyon police department is purchasing new body cameras and tasers.
The purchase comes as the new Chief of Police noticed the cameras they have had since 2015 were wearing out and were not compatible with the latest cloud technology. These new devices promise to be more efficient for officers.
“We will know if we have a bad camera before we put it one out on the street,” said Steve Brush, chief of police at Canyon Police Department
The new cameras and tasers are part of a 10-year contract with the technology company, AXON.
Since this equipment does wear out, the contract states the cameras will be replaced every two years and the tasers every five years, giving the police department the latest technology for the next 10 years.
The cameras will also self-upload the footage taken on to the cloud once they are put on a charger at the end of the shift.
With the current technology the officers must give the cameras to administrative assistants who then manually download and store the footage onto a local hard drive.
Brush, says the best practice with this kind of footage is to simply not touch it, which is why he thinks having these new cameras self-upload will help increase transparency.
“It kinda helps us build trust with the community, because they know what is on camera is on camera," says Brush "The camera never covers everything, but I do hope it helps build some trust with the folks in the community, the people who hire us to protect them and do what we are supposed to do for the city.”
Aside from this major point for the police department, the city manager also says it will help free up time for the administrative assistants to work on other projects.
“It will free up time to do other things, it is just a repetitive measure we have to do all the time," says Joe Price, Canyon city manager "At this point we have some automation that is being brought into our practice, which is nice cause it gives us more free time and less time for that officer to worry about if the video was stored or not.”
Having the video on the cloud also provides a safety net to any cyberattacks, since it is much harder to access the cloud than a local hard drive.
The new equipment will cost around $452,826.89 but the chief of police says the trust they hope to gain from the community is worth the expense.
