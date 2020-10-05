Doppler Dave Expects A Warm Week

We are currently in a quiet weather pattern with sunny skies in control. Morning temperatures have been very seasonal and will continue to be quite cool this week. After staying in the 70s over the weekend, however, daytime temperatures are on the rise. Upper 80s are in place today with dry air and SW winds in the breezy range. A weak front will slip through the panhandle tomorrow, but other than a wind shift to northerly breezes there will be little impact on our weather as temperatures will only drop a few degrees. By Wednesday, warm dry winds return which will boost temps above 90.