Criminal Complaint: Man arrested after DPS trooper finds over $1 million worth of drugs in spare tire

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man faces federal charges after a DPS trooper found more than $1 million worth of drugs during a traffic stop, according to a criminal complaint.
On Sept. 30, a DPS trooper was working on a routine patrol in Carson County and initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle.
The complaint says the trooper learned that the driver, identified as Quarrentin Jawhitney Lynn Holmes, was operating a vehicle that was rented out of Georgia.
After the trooper gave Holmes a warning, she noticed his nervousness and indicators of criminal activity and asked for consent to search the vehicle, which Holmes granted.
During the search, the trooper found 14 bundles of cocaine and four bundles of meth hidden in the spare tire.
The trooper then placed Holmes under arrest for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.
During an interview, the complaint says he stated that he knew there was something illegal in the vehicle, but he didn’t want to find out what it was.
Holmes also stated that he was instructed by the drug trafficking organization to wipe out and/or delete his phone if he was stopped by law enforcement.
Holmes stated that he was supposed to get paid $10,000 after he delivered the drugs.
He was booked into the Randall County Jail.
