Center City announces return of Jazztober 9th season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Center City is announcing the 9th season of Jazztober.
Jazztober will kick off its ninth season of free jazz concerts from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday in October at 1000 S. Polk Street on the grounds of the historic Bivins Mansion.
Concerts for this season are:
- Oct. 6 – The Martini’s, sponsored by Sprouse, Shrader Smith
- Oct. 13 – Austin Brazille, sponsored by the Amarillo Symphony
- Oct. 20 - Esquire Jazz Band, sponsored by Wolflin Square
- Oct. 27 - Ruth Ellen Lynch & Jazz Plus, sponsored by Brown & Fortunato
The concerts are free, guests should bring their own chairs or blankets for social-distanced seating.
Guests are encouraged to bring picnic and beverages.
“Jazztober is a come-and-go event. We know it is a school night, and some people need to leave before the concert is done. It’s a casual atmosphere,” Beth Duke, executive producer of Center City, said. “Center City and the Amarillo Cultural District are proud to co-sponsor Jazztober as one more way to bring people downtown. With so many live music performances canceled during the pandemic, we wanted to continue this tradition of Jazztober downtown.”
“Jazztober is a great way to relax in the evening with jazz concerts on the grounds of our historic offices. We are so grateful for our sponsors and our musicians who make Jazztober a success,” Duke said. “Now that we have received the designation from the Texas Commission on the Arts as the Amarillo Cultural District, we want to showcase more opportunities to enjoy live music throughout the district.”
For more information about Jazztober, call Center City at (806) 372-6744 or click here.
