Booker ISD temporarily moves to remote learning due to COVID-19 cases

BOOKER, Texas (KFDA) - Booker ISD will move to remote learning temporarily due to COVID-19 cases.
Booker ISD Superintendent Gary Mills says the school recently received a report that another student was confirmed to have the virus.
In collaboration with local health authorities and consideration of state and federal guidelines, the district determined it is best to not continue regular on-campus instruction and school-related activities.
The district decided to move to remote learning for two weeks to conduct a thorough sanitation of all areas used by students and staff.
The district will return to on-campus learning on October 19.
