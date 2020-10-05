Amarillo police arrest 2 men accused of firing shots outside Bodegas early Sunday morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested two men for firing shots outside of Bodegas early Sunday morning.
Around 2:20 a.m. on Oct. 4, officers were called to Bodegas at 709 South Polk for shots fired.
When officers arrived, they were given a description of two men who had been firing a gun in the area while standing in a large crowd of people.
Officers were not able to find the men initially, and during their search, they heard multiple shots near Southeast 6th Avenue and South Fillmore Street.
Police rushed to the area where they saw several people running away from where the gunshots were heard.
They arrived to see a man holding a gun in the area and firing off multiple rounds again,.
Police told the man to drop the weapon, and they say he ran into a building. Officers followed him and were able to take him into custody without incident.
During the investigation, officers learned another man had also fired shots. They located him outside the building on Fillmore and took him into custody.
Police say witnesses identified the men as the shooters.
The men, identified as Garang John Deng and Makuc Makuc, were booked into the Potter County Detention Center for deadly conduct by discharging a firearm.
The case is under investigation by the Violent Crimes Unit.
