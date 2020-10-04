Area COVID-19 report for Sunday, Oct. 4

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Eastern New Mexico has had a total of 1,319 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the area.
Cumulative case totals include Curry County 908, Quay County 76, Roosevelt County 304, Union County 31.
The Oklahoma panhandle has had a total of 1,684 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the area.
Cumulative case totals include Beaver County 62, Cimarron County 27, Texas County 1,595.
There are now 2,387 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.
The latest report shows 113 new cases, 55 recoveries and four deaths.
The city does not release a report over the weekend.
The report shows three additional deaths in Potter County and one in Randall County.
There are 6,127 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 3,193 in Randall County.
6,816 people have recovered and 117 have died.
There are 75 pending tests.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 12.34 percent.
There are 14,031 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 18
Castro County: 249
Childress County: 66
Collingsworth County: 18
Cottle County: 25
Dallam County: 284
Deaf Smith County: 1,120
Donley County: 59
Gray County: 334
Hall County: 24
Hansford County: 111
Hartley County: 153
Hemphill County: 73
Hutchinson County: 192
Lipscomb County: 32
Moore County: 1,151
Motley County: 7
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 415
Potter County: 6,127
Randall County: 3,193
Roberts County: 9
Sherman County: 60
Swisher County: 99
Wheeler County: 48
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 10,733 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 11
Briscoe County: 11
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 226
Cottle County: 19
Childress County: 59
Collingsworth County: 17
Dallam County: 249
Deaf Smith County: 1,023
Donley County: 53
Gray County: 292
Hall County: 15
Hartley County: 137
Hansford County: 100
Hemphill County: 60
Hutchinson County: 146
Lipscomb County: 25
Motley County: 7
Moore County: 1,100
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 38
Potter County: 4,346
Randall County: 2,470
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 53
Swisher County: 90
Wheeler County: 43
There have also been 212 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 5
Deaf Smith County: 22
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 9
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 4
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 4
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 19
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 74
Randall County: 43
Swisher County: 3
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been ten COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 10
There have been 14 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 7
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 4
Union County: 2
