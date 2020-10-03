Area COVID-19 report for Saturday, Oct. 3

By KFDA Digital | October 3, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT - Updated October 3 at 5:52 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 2,387 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

Friday’s report shows 113 new cases, 55 recoveries and four deaths.

The city does not release a report over the weekend.

The report shows three additional deaths in Potter County and one in Randall County.

There are 6,127 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 3,193 in Randall County.

6,816 people have recovered and 117 have died.

There are 75 pending tests.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 12.34 percent.

Today is Saturday, October 3, 2020. The Amarillo area is operating at Coronavirus (COVID-19) Level Orange: Extreme...

There are 14,031 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 18

Castro County: 249

Childress County: 66

Collingsworth County: 18

Cottle County: 25

Dallam County: 284

Deaf Smith County: 1,120

Donley County: 59

Gray County: 334

Hall County: 24

Hansford County: 111

Hartley County: 153

Hemphill County: 73

Hutchinson County: 192

Lipscomb County: 32

Moore County: 1,151

Motley County: 7

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 415

Potter County: 6,127

Randall County: 3,193

Roberts County: 9

Sherman County: 60

Swisher County: 99

Wheeler County: 48

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 10,733 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 226

Cottle County: 19

Childress County: 59

Collingsworth County: 17

Dallam County: 249

Deaf Smith County: 1,023

Donley County: 53

Gray County: 292

Hall County: 15

Hartley County: 137

Hansford County: 100

Hemphill County: 60

Hutchinson County: 146

Lipscomb County: 25

Motley County: 7

Moore County: 1,100

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 38

Potter County: 4,346

Randall County: 2,470

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 53

Swisher County: 90

Wheeler County: 43

There have also been 212 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 5

Deaf Smith County: 22

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 9

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 4

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 4

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 19

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 74

Randall County: 43

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,684 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 62

Cimarron County: 27

Texas County: 1,595

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been ten COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 10

There are 1,308 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 901

Quay County: 76

Roosevelt County: 300

Union County: 31

There have been 14 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 6

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 4

Union County: 2

