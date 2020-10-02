WT students partner with non-profit to benefit Central American artisans

“This is a great way to celebrate the talented artists who work for Pulsera and Hispanic heritage in general,” said HSA member Yasmin Dominguez. “Most people automatically associate ‘Hispanic’ solely with Mexico, so with this project, we can shine a light on other countries that are part of the Latinx community. Our organization is really excited to take part, and it’s so great to see the enthusiasm from the WT community when they stop by our booth and see the colorful art.”