WT students partner with non-profit to benefit Central American artisans

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Students at West Texas A&M University have partnered with a non-profit to sell artisan goods from Central America.
The WT Hispanic Student Association and F1RSTGEN, a student-let organization for first-generation students, are selling handmade bracelets, bags and headbands in partnership with the Pulsera Project.
The non-profit organization collaborates with artisans from Nicaragua and Guatemala. Pulsera Project raises funds for education, fair trade, social enterprise, healthcare and more.
All proceeds from the student’s sales will go back to the artisans.
Students will be selling the crafts from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. outside the Jack B. Kelley Student Center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through October 21.
“This is a great way to celebrate the talented artists who work for Pulsera and Hispanic heritage in general,” said HSA member Yasmin Dominguez. “Most people automatically associate ‘Hispanic’ solely with Mexico, so with this project, we can shine a light on other countries that are part of the Latinx community. Our organization is really excited to take part, and it’s so great to see the enthusiasm from the WT community when they stop by our booth and see the colorful art.”
