49th year of Bob Wills Day in Turkey will be different due to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The town of Turkey has decided to continue the tradition with a few changes to the normal schedule.
Bob Wills Day has been on the last Saturday of April for the past 48 years. Due to COVID-19, it was postponed for the first time and will now take place next week.
People are already coming into Turkey, Texas for the event that starts this coming Friday.
“Some of the events that we normally do, we’re not doing this year. Like our barbecue cook off and we usually have a concert for the school kids. A few things like that we have decided that we’re going to hopefully bring back next year. But in our best interest, not to do it this year,” said Pat Carson, volunteer for the Bob Wills Foundation and owner of Hotel Turkey.
While minor changes are made to the musicians that perform each year, the event itself has relatively stayed the same since it began in the early 70′s.
“Well they wait for it all year long. You know, Bob Wills Day saves a bunch of our businesses. Because we really depend on the revenue that those people bring here,” said Mr. Carson.
Carson’s wife and owner of Hotel Turkey, Tina Carson said, “Bob Wills Day is important to the entire town of Turkey. It’s huge for our economy. It brings people that are never here any other time of year.”
“It’s just important to our community and it’s an important part of Texas history,” said Mr. Carson.
This year will also be different because this is the first time in 49 years that the event welcomes a featured sponsor from Amarillo and help from other businesses in the Texas panhandle to help continue the tradition.
“We think it’s important for our community, you know to maintain some sense of stability and normalcy that we’ve been missing. And since we were able to, we decided that we, if people wanted to come, that we would be here,” said Mr. Carson.
“And I think in this particular time that we’re going through, people really want to come out because we have the back patio and we’re in a safe outdoor area and people just feel comfortable getting out and doing that right now,” said Mrs. Carson.
Volunteers involved have plans to make more changes to the schedule for next year’s 50th anniversary to make the event even more special.
“While it may not be the same group of people that we’ve had come in the past, we have a good group of new people coming and we hope that they enjoy themselves and have a safe time,” said Mr. Carson.
Usually the town expects 10,000 to 20,000 people per year, but this year they have no idea how many people to expect due to COVID-19.
If interested in attending, take a look at the schedule and for more information, visit their website or follow along with them on social media.
