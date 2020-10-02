Switching to online learning impacts entire community of Spearman

SPEARMAN, Texas (KFDA) - A west Texas high school switching to virtual classes for the next week is impacting an entire community.
The Spearman ISD superintendent says there are around 75 to 80 people with the virus or in quarantine in the school system.
At the Hansford County Hospital District, doctors say one in four people are testing positive, but not even a few weeks ago, they had COVID-19 numbers as low as three or four people; today the county has more than 60 active cases.
“It’s been a sad day since Tuesday and it’s a really sad night tonight because we’re use to seven o’clock being in the stadium and people listening on the app and on the radio. I mean we’ve got people all across our states watching our kids play now that you can live stream it, they’re not going to be doing that tonight,” said Bonnie Thompson, executive director at the Spearman Chamber of Commerce.
Thompson says the city of Spearman is somber tonight after COVID-19 cases skyrocketed this week cancelling their Friday night lights.
“We ended up having several coaches test positive and several staff members test positive and you know in a small town obviously you have your spouse that works in the district as well, so that took out other people on other campuses. We just got down to, where we couldn’t cover classes here at the high school,” said Dan Gist, superintendent of Spearman ISD.
Gist says nothing replaces having a teacher in front of students but with the drastic increase, he had to do what would keep the community safe.
However, a decision like this wasn’t even on the radar a few weeks ago.
“We had such low numbers, that the judge here was going to issue the no mask, in fact I think it came out for like eight hours, but then we had to revoke that. We were pretty low, most people felt that they didn’t need masks and rightfully so according to the information that we had because we only had three or four people with the virus,” said Mark Garnett, physician at Hansford County Hospital District.
Garnett says he believes the community became very lax with the pandemic and went back to normal without taking precautions.
“I think it’s associated with people getting back together and maybe not socially distancing or wearing the masks like they were. I think people are getting tired of it,” said Garnett.
As the Spearman community fights to flatten the curve and return to normal, many warn this could happen anywhere.
“It can affect any team, anybody, at any time. We did not know that come Monday we were going to be in this position, I would have never. Our schools have done amazing, kids are wearing masks, they’re forcing them to do that. They’re sanitizing the classrooms. I never thought we would be in this position,” said Thompson.
Doctors at the Hansford County Hospital District issued a warning to other cities and say Spearman may be the first in the panhandle to see this spike in cases and return to virtual classes, but it surely won’t be the last.
