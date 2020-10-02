Southwest AMBUCs Gobble Wobble goes beyond turkey dinners, provides veterans and special needs kids with increased mobility

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Southwest AMBUCs kicked off their annual Gobble Wobble event to benefit families in need with a free turkey dinner and help those with mobility challenges regain independence.
For every $100 donation, participants will receive an Edes turkey and donate one to an area family in need.
In addition, leftover funds transform the lives of children and veterans by providing free AmTrykes.
AmTrykes are adaptive tricycles that help strengthen muscles and increase mobility.
These tricycles provide the children who receive them with hours of fun, and they help strengthen muscles in their arms and legs to help improve overall mobility.
Through fundraisers like the Gobble Wobble, AMBUCs is able to provide families with AmTrykes free of cost.
“They’re out of reach for many people," said Bryan Giffin, the AmTrykes coordinator for Southwest AMBUCS. "Many young families who have maybe a child we had special needs, they may not be able to afford to buy one of these trikes on their own so we e feel like were doing a real good thing being able to provide these trikes at no cost.”
Every donation goes further than just the financial impact.
AmTrykes also allow special needs kids to feel included, have fun and interact more easily with their family.
“The emotional impact of giving back to a family that’s been struggling and we oftentimes don’t know what they’re going through. Really, you’re giving the kids the ability to be a child, play, and interact with other individuals, and at the same time, allow the family to participate in that activity as well,” said Southwest AMBUCs Vice President, Jon Prince.
The extra money raised also go towards other local efforts.
Southwest AMBUCs works to build local playgrounds that are accessible to all children, including special equipment to be used by kids with mobility challenges.
They also use the extra funds to provide physical therapy students with scholarships to attend graduate schools at local universities.
