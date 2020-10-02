Quitaque boil water notice rescinded

QUITAQUE, Texas (KFDA) - The boil water notice for Quitaque has been rescinded.
The boil water notice was issued on Sept. 30 after a water line break in the city.
According to a news release, the public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by the public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided the TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate the water no longer requires boiling.
If you have questions about the boil water notice, call (806) 455-1456.
