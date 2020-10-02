7 new COVID-19 cases, 35 total active cases in Gray County

By Tamlyn Cochran | October 2, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT - Updated October 2 at 2:33 PM

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 35 active COVID-19 cases in Gray County.

The Texas Department of State Health Services notified the City of Pampa and Gray County of 7 new COVID-19 cases in the county today. That makes for 334 total cases in Gray County.

The total of 290 recoveries in Gray County.

Total number of nine deaths in Gray County.

Posted by City of Pampa Texas on Friday, October 2, 2020

There are 14,021 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 18

Castro County: 249

Childress County: 66

Collingsworth County: 18

Cottle County: 25

Dallam County: 276

Deaf Smith County: 1,120

Donley County: 59

Gray County: 334

Hall County: 24

Hansford County: 111

Hartley County: 149

Hemphill County: 73

Hutchinson County: 192

Lipscomb County: 32

Moore County: 1,151

Motley County: 7

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 415

Potter County: 6,127

Randall County: 3,193

Roberts County: 9

Sherman County: 60

Swisher County: 99

Wheeler County: 48

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 10,724 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 226

Cottle County: 19

Childress County: 59

Collingsworth County: 17

Dallam County: 242

Deaf Smith County: 1,023

Donley County: 53

Gray County: 292

Hall County: 15

Hartley County: 135

Hansford County: 100

Hemphill County: 60

Hutchinson County: 146

Lipscomb County: 25

Motley County: 7

Moore County: 1,100

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 38

Potter County: 4,346

Randall County: 2,470

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 53

Swisher County: 90

Wheeler County: 43

There have also been 212 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 5

Deaf Smith County: 22

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 9

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 4

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 4

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 19

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 74

Randall County: 43

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,585 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 54

Cimarron County: 24

Texas County: 1,507

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been nine COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 9

There are 1,249 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 854

Quay County: 75

Roosevelt County: 289

Union County: 31

There have been 13 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 5

Quay County: 2

