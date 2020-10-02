7 new COVID-19 cases, 35 total active cases in Gray County

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 35 active COVID-19 cases in Gray County.
The Texas Department of State Health Services notified the City of Pampa and Gray County of 7 new COVID-19 cases in the county today. That makes for 334 total cases in Gray County.
The total of 290 recoveries in Gray County.
Total number of nine deaths in Gray County.
There are 14,021 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 18
Castro County: 249
Childress County: 66
Collingsworth County: 18
Cottle County: 25
Dallam County: 276
Deaf Smith County: 1,120
Donley County: 59
Gray County: 334
Hall County: 24
Hansford County: 111
Hartley County: 149
Hemphill County: 73
Hutchinson County: 192
Lipscomb County: 32
Moore County: 1,151
Motley County: 7
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 415
Potter County: 6,127
Randall County: 3,193
Roberts County: 9
Sherman County: 60
Swisher County: 99
Wheeler County: 48
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 10,724 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 11
Briscoe County: 11
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 226
Cottle County: 19
Childress County: 59
Collingsworth County: 17
Dallam County: 242
Deaf Smith County: 1,023
Donley County: 53
Gray County: 292
Hall County: 15
Hartley County: 135
Hansford County: 100
Hemphill County: 60
Hutchinson County: 146
Lipscomb County: 25
Motley County: 7
Moore County: 1,100
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 38
Potter County: 4,346
Randall County: 2,470
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 53
Swisher County: 90
Wheeler County: 43
There have also been 212 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 5
Deaf Smith County: 22
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 9
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 4
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 4
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 19
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 74
Randall County: 43
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,585 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 54
Cimarron County: 24
Texas County: 1,507
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been nine COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 9
There are 1,249 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 854
Quay County: 75
Roosevelt County: 289
Union County: 31
There have been 13 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 5
Quay County: 2
