Legal Aid of Northwest Texas offering free wills for essential workers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - When the demand for will documents started to rise in other parts of the country, Legal Aid of Northwest Texas decided to partner with members of the Amarillo area Bar Association for this service, as a way to thank area essential workers for their labor during the pandemic.
“There is a need for essential workers to have wills and many of them can’t afford to hire an attorney or take the time off to meet with them and have the documents prepared,” says Kay Pechin, managing attorney at the Amarillo Branch of Legal Aid of Northwest Texas
The deadline for this service is Monday October 5. Those who are eligible can apply either by calling Luisa Vigil at (806) 373-6808 ext. 6503 or sending an email to vigill@lanwt.org
They will then receive a questionnaire and have an attorney assigned to them to help begin the process.
The clinic offers to prepare last will and testament, and power of attorney documents.
Potter County Judge, Nancy Tanner, who deals with wills in court says they are one of those things people just don’t think about. But as the pandemic has highlighted, the unexpected could happen at any time.
"They say, “I’ll do it next year”. They need to do it; it is not hard. Just do a will and keep it in a safe place so someone can find it,” says Nancy Tanner, Potter County Judge
The will allows the person to choose who inherits any assets instead of the state distributing them among family members. But the family members must know about the will and have access to it.
“The probate code calls for the original will, but there have been several instances where people come in and they can’t find it. They have moved or their mom and dad have moved and can’t find it,” says Tanner
She says in that case you can provide a copy of the will only if you can prove you have searched and can’t find the it and if they know they did not make another one.
