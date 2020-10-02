The Great Epilepsy Steakout to begin virtually this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas division of the Epilepsy Foundation is kicking off their annual Great Epilepsy Steakout virtually this Saturday.
The organization will go live on their Facebook page to start the event and open a silent auction to the public.
The virtual event and action will come to a close on October 10.
Organizers said funds help them provide “vital programs and services to Texans at no cost to them or their families struggling with this expensive medical condition.”
For more information on the event and how you can participate, visit the foundation online here.
