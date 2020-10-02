Doppler Dave’s Weekend Outlook

Breezy conditions returned today which made for a chilly morning. For the afternoon hours, however, temperatures are approaching 80 as the dry SW winds continue. Another front is expected to bring a cooler north wind tomorrow keeping highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the 40s can be expected over the weekend and highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s. Warmer conditions will be in place most of next week with highs in the 80s each day. Rain chances continue to be quite low for the next several days.