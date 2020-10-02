Clovis man sentenced to 15 years in prison for aggravated burglary and assault

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man will spend 15 years in prison for aggravated burglary and assault with a deadly weapon.
A Curry County jury found 25-year-old Ruben Lopez guilty of aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.
The charges stem from an incident where Lopez burst into a home on 10th Street and pointed a rifle at two people.
The jury heard from the officers of the Clovis Police Department who investigated the case, but the victims did not appear in court.
According to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, evidence from recorded phone conversations showed he contacted the victims and coerced them not to appear at the trial.
The judge sentenced him to 20 years and six months, with five years and six months suspended. He will serve 15 years in the New Mexico Department of Corrections.
The judge said he hoped the sentence would “send a message to anyone who might think of taking matters into their own hands.”
