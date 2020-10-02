Amarillo police officer shoots dog during attack while investigating stolen vehicle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department released information after a dog attack while police were investigating a stolen vehicle today.
Around 9:37 a.m., officers were called to the area near North Houston Street and Northeast 7th Avenue on a vehicle theft. While on their way to the location, officers were told the stolen vehicle had been found by the owner in the backyard of a home on North Garfield.
The officer spoke with the owner of the vehicle and then went to the home to check for the stolen vehicle.
When the officer went into the yard, a dog came from behind the vehicle and charged at the officer.
Police say the officer began retreating from the dog. The dog was attached to a cable, but police say the officer did not know this until after the attack.
The dog jumped at the officer, and the officer shot the dog.
The dog did not survive.
Police say the stolen vehicle was in the yard when this occurred.
Amarillo police say shooting an animal is always a last resort to avoid serious injury. Amarillo police officers are trained in Canine Encounters.
In the past, police officers and other Amarillo residents had been seriously injured during dog attacks.
Amarillo police say this incident is heartbreaking and very unfortunate for all involved.
