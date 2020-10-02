Amarillo Police Department gives out Popsicles after school

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a great turnout at the Barrio, the Wesley Community Center, Tyson and the Amarillo Police Department united for a second time today for Copsicle day.
An after-school event that seeks to bridge the gap between neighborhoods and the police.
“You know, if kids get in trouble, it’s like hey, we’re going to call the police and that’s not what I want,” said Officer Castillo from the Amarillo Police Department. “I want kids to know it is okay, police officers are my friends.”
During the event, the officers were able to use the ice-cream as an ice breaker to converse with elementary, middle and high school students
“Most of the kids were really outgoing, we had a couple of kids that are shy," said Officer Matthew Johnson from the Amarillo Police Department. “But after kind of talking to them, obviously their parents were there, saying they’re here, they’re good, they kind of opened up.”
Copsicle has been implemented in other parts of the country and the Amarillo Police Department hopes to do the event every summer.
